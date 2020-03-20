NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — The Sunday Breakfast Mission has been around for 127 years feeding the homeless and also helping smaller organizations. As many of us worry about stocked shelves at area markets, volunteers are working to help those who are food insecure during the coronavirus crisis.
On Friday morning, Hotel Du Pont donated a large supply of eggs, milk, vegetables, fruits, and other items.
Hotel management says the number of guests has dwindled since the coronavirus pandemic hit this area. Instead of letting any of the food go to waste, they are donating to a good cause.
This is the second time this week Hotel Du Pont has donated food to the mission. A few days ago DuPont handed over perishable food estimated to feed more than 350 people. Rev. Tom Laymon says this will allow the mission’s 13,000 volunteers to feed even more people.
“We are kind of a mini-supplier to the many small neighborhood organizations that go around the impoverished neighbors around us here in Wilmington. This food will provide for thousands,” he said.
More than 200 people sleep here each night and every donation helps keep this mission going.
