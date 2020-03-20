



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Delaware health officials announced Friday eight new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the state total to 38. There are currently 27 coronavirus cases in New Castle County, five in Kent and six in Sussex.

The individuals range in age from 14 to 80. Three individuals are currently hospitalized and one is critically ill.

On Thursday, Gov. John Carney signed an executive order to allow the state and providers flexibility to provide child care options for Delaware families and health care workers.

Delaware is under a state of emergency and all schools in the state are closed. On Wednesday, Gov. Carney extended the declaration to include the closure of gyms, movie theaters, spas and bowling alleys.

Carney is also allowing any restaurant or bar with a valid on-premise license to sell alcohol with takeout and drive-thru service. Alcohol, however, cannot be sold as part of a delivery order.

Health officials say Delawareans who are feeling well, should go about their daily lives but practice social distancing – staying six feet away from other people.

Those who are feeling sick should stay home, and contact your primary health care provider if you have concerns about your symptoms, particularly those with fever, coughing and shortness of breath

Individuals with general questions about coronavirus can call DPH at 1-866-408-1899 or email them at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Individuals with hearing impairment can call 7-1-1.