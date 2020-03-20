KENT COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware residents showed up in full force Friday at a drive-thru food pantry at Dover International Speedway in Kent County. The drive-thru pantry is part of the Food Bank of Delaware’s attempt to help struggling families afford food during the coronavirus outbreak.
A photo tweeted out showed a jam-packed parking lot as cars lined up for the drive-thru pantry.
Aerial view of the parking area for the food distribution event. pic.twitter.com/mUqABNBviz
— DelDOT (@DelawareDOT) March 20, 2020
There are currently 38 coronavirus cases in the state.
On Thursday, Gov. John Carney signed an executive order to allow the state and providers flexibility to provide child care options for Delaware families and health care workers.
Delaware is under a state of emergency and all schools in the state are closed. On Wednesday, Carney extended the declaration to include the closure of gyms, movie theaters, spas and bowling alleys.
You must log in to post a comment.