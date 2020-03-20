



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With so much uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic, many people are dealing with anxiety. A local college psychology professor spoke to CBS3 to offer advice on how to cope.

Social distancing, self-quarantining, working from home and shelter in place. For millions throughout the United States and thousands in the Philadelphia region, this is a new reality.

With that comes unease, uncertainty and the unknown.

“Touch is now toxic. Hugs equal horror and in a sense, almost every walking person could be the Grim Reaper for you,” Dr. Frank Farley, a psychological studies professor at Temple University said. “This is so out of whack for our society.”

Farley is also the former president of the American Psychological Association. He says these massive life disruptions can lead to depression and loneliness.

“Anxiety is probably at the forefront of all of this,” Farley said. “It’s not just the isolation factor, the fortress mentality that we have to take in a sense. It’s the fear of the unknown. Uncertainty is the prime source of human fear and it seems just about everything is uncertain.”

Coronavirus Latest: Pennsylvania Couple’s Vacation Turns To Nightmare As Honduras Closes Down