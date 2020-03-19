PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are on the hunt for a driver after a man is killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at Wissahickon and West Hunting Park Avenues.
Police believe the 64-year-old victim was crossing the street, when he was struck and the driver took off.
Investigators say they found some key pieces of evidence.
“We believe that the vehicle that struck him was red in color because we found about three or four pieces of the front-end of the vehicle that were red,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We also found clear pieces of what appear to be light lens, a lens to a headlight.”
Investigators say the victim was hit with such force he came out of both of his sneakers and they believe he was launched about 30 feet.
Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Investigators say they are looking for a red vehicle and it’s driver.
