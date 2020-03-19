



Start your day off right by browsing through delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Philadelphia.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Nikko, mixed breed

Nikko is a lovable male mixed breed dog currently residing at PAWS (Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society).

He has had all of his shots, and he is neutered.

Here’s more about Nikko:

Nikko is a housebroken 10-year-old pup, who befriends kids, pups and felines alike. He’s an independent little fellow who needs lots of tender, loving care from a patient family. Nikko prefers to have a human or animal friend with him during the day, so he would do best in a home where his owners are not out of the house for long periods of time.

Read more about Nikko on Petfinder.

Toby, mixed breed

Toby is an adorable male mixed breed dog being kept at PAWS (Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society).

He has been vaccinated and neutered.

Here’s more about Toby:

Terrific Toby is a family dog without a family. Given Toby’s silky and wavy coat, regular brushing and periodic grooming are in order to avoid painful mats. Befriending like-sized dogs comes naturally to Toby, so we think he would enjoy having a canine companion. The ideal household will make senior pet care a priority. Creating and reinforcing a set schedule will help Toby better acclimate to a new home environment. Being so people-friendly means Toby will benefit from a home where people are there most of the time.

Read more about how to adopt Toby on Petfinder.

Roger, mixed breed

Roger is an adorable male mixed breed dog currently residing at PAWS (Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society).

He is vaccinated and neutered.

Here’s more about Roger:

This mild-mannered pup is slowly adjusting to his new environment and faces. Roger’s coat will require frequent brushing and regular grooming in order to avoid painful matting. The ideal home for Roger will make senior pet care a priority and will help him build up his confidence. Roger’s a social senior who would prefer to be around humans most of the time.

Read more about Roger on Petfinder.

Biscocho, Great Dane mix

Biscocho is a male Great Dane mix staying at Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia.

Here’s more about Biscocho:

This pup can engage in playful interaction, and he jumped on his handlers’ shoulders briefly. He pulls heavily towards other dogs, but is not aggressive. He’s currently friendly through the kennel door with volunteers and staff, though. He doesn’t socialize with dogs, but likes cats.

Read more about Biscocho on Petfinder.

