PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 52-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed in a double shooting in Kensington. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday on the 3400 block of E Street.
Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she later died.
A 23-year-old woman was also shot multiple times in her neck, leg and buttocks. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was placed in critical condition.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in a gold Toyota 4Runner.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
