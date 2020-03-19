Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An armed barricade situation in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia is over after a standoff lasting more than three hours. Police say a 22-year-old man barricaded himself alone inside a home on the 1700 block of Loney Street around 11:30 Wednesday night.
Investigators say the situation was the result of a domestic disturbance.
Authorities say the standoff was resolved about around 3 a.m. and the man was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
You must log in to post a comment.