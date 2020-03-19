PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia International Airport is expected to lay off about 1,000 union members over the next few days amid the coronavirus outbreak, the union officials say. Traci Benjamin, a spokesperson for the service workers union, says they are expecting about 1,000 layoff notices from contract operators at Philadelphia International Airport between Thursday and Monday.
The service union represents cabin cleaners, wheelchair aides, line queuers, and curbside check-in representatives.
The Pennsylvania Health Department announced 52 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 185.
Gov. Tom Wolf reported the first coronavirus death in the state on Wednesday — an adult in Northampton County.
The number of cases rose to 47 in Montgomery County, 14 in Delaware County, 12 in Bucks County, 10 in Chester County and 34 in the City of Philadelphia.
All of the patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Philadelphia Health Officials will give an update on the coronavirus response at 2 p.m. You can watch the press conference live on CBSN Philadelphia.
You must log in to post a comment.