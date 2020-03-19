BREAKING:Coronavirus spreading rapidly in Philadelphia as cases rise to 44; South Philly testing site expected to open Friday
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Comcast Spectacor game-day employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be paid through April 15, officials say. The company initially said it would pay employees scheduled to work Flyers, Sixers or Wings games through the end of March.

Comcast Spectacor officials say all nonessential employees will continue to work from home.

Employees will be paid regardless if they’re able to fully operate in a home environment, Comcast Spectacor says.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

The NBA, NHL and National Lacrosse League have all suspended its seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak.

MLB has delayed the start of its season until further notice.

Comments