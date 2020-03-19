Comments
PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Comcast Spectacor game-day employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be paid through April 15, officials say. The company initially said it would pay employees scheduled to work Flyers, Sixers or Wings games through the end of March.
Comcast Spectacor officials say all nonessential employees will continue to work from home.
Employees will be paid regardless if they’re able to fully operate in a home environment, Comcast Spectacor says.
The NBA, NHL and National Lacrosse League have all suspended its seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak.
MLB has delayed the start of its season until further notice.
