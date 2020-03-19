



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some food banks are seeing new challenges as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. One of the biggest challenges is finding volunteers.

At Philabundance, the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger-relief organization, more than 250 volunteers had to cancel shifts this month.

“We have seen a massive impact when it comes to volunteers,” Philabundance member Samantha Retamar said. “In the last two weeks alone, we have had over 250 people drop out.”

The loss of manpower makes it harder for Philabundance to make feeder boxes for the elderly and going through donations that have been received over the last couple of months.

Philabundance feeds about 90,000 people who are at risk of hunger each week.

“We are just really in need to make sure the people we serve get the food they deserve,” Retamar said.

Retamar says Philabundance’s biggest need right now is money and volunteers.

“If you are in Philadelphia, you can donate directly to Philabundance, host a Facebook fundraiser, or do virtual fundraisers so that we can go to the grocery store,” Retamar added.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Samantha Retamar.