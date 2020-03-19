BREAKING:3 Members Of Philadelphia 76ers Organization Test Positive For Coronavirus
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With so many people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Philadelphia Zoo is bringing the zoo to you. The zoo launched a new program on Facebook Live on Thursday called “Philly Zoo at 2.”

Every day at 2 p.m., the zoo will introduce you to different animals and take you behind the scenes.

Thursday’s first episode included a birthday celebration for “Breezy” the goat.

Friday’s show will feature frogs.

You can view “Philly Zoo at 2” by clicking here.

