PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education has canceled statewide assessments for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. That includes all PSSA testing, Keystone exams and the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA).
“Our school communities are operating within unprecedented conditions,” Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera said. “Schools are making extraordinary efforts to remain connected to students and families, to provide food service and to put appropriate systems in place to continue student learning. Assessments should not be the focus of school leaders right now.”
PSSA testing was scheduled to begin on April 20 while Keystone testing was set for May 11.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of all Pennsylvania schools to combat the spread of COVID-19.
There are currently 185 coronavirus cases in the state.
