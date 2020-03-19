CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — During the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is being asked to help out any way they can. That includes ordering local.

Since we can’t continue to do the normal Taste With Tori, I decided since our plates are empty, why not call up a local restaurant?

Macaroni’s in Northeast Philadelphia is offering a full-course meal for a family of four for $55.

Watch the video above for more on ordering local during the coronavirus pandemic.

