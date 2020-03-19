



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some hospitals are taking new steps to prepare for an expected surge in coronavirus patients. They’re postponing elective surgeries — medical procedures that are needed but not immediately urgent.

As COVID-19 cases have been spreading, elective surgeries have been canceled or postponed.

Health facilities are now focusing on treating those with the coronavirus.

Now, certain cancer surgeries are being delayed as well.

“I had my left kidney removed in October because of tumors that are on that kidney,” 58-year-old Luciano Orsini said.

Orsini’s operation to remove tumors from his second kidney was set for April 1 at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

That’s now postponed until April 29.

“It’s a little anxiety-ridden because I, of course, don’t want the tumors to get any larger,” Orsini said.

He’s worried the surgery could be delayed even further.

“My fear is we haven’t seen this really peak yet with COVID-19,” Orsini said, “and is it going to get worse?”

Dr. Rob Danoff, the program director of Family Medicine at Jefferson Northeast, is also in charge of the hospital’s COVID-19 testing center.

Danoff says the decision to delay certain slow-growing cancer surgeries is in the best interest of the patient and the hospital staff.

“We’re trying to minimize outside people coming into our hospital or emergency departments or our surgery centers,” he said. “Not only patients, but we’re trying not to expose the health care personnel too.”

But Danoff says any emergencies will be handled immediately.

“Maybe they’re having a heart issue,” Danoff said. “Maybe they’ve been in an accident. Those are emergencies or acute care that’s needed and we need to intervene right away.

“If they’re unstable, then we’ll bring them in. If they’re stable and it’s safe to wait a little while, the benefits outweigh the risks of waiting and that’s what we’re trying to do.”