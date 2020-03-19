PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has launched a fund to help aid nonprofits that are on the frontline of the pandemic. Joined by the Philadelphia Foundation and the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the PHL COVID-19 Fund during a press conference on Thursday.
The fund has already been kick-started with $6.4 million in funding, including a $3 million gift from the William Penn Foundation.
“These are unprecedented times, in need of an unparalleled response, and that’s what we’re seeing here with this fund,” Kenney said during a Thursday press conference.
The fund will provide grants to Greater Philadelphia nonprofit organizations that serve seniors, people with disabilities and those who are experiencing homelessness or are economically disadvantaged. The grants will allow nonprofits to provide food pantries and health services, as well as preparedness and protection services.
“The fund is a shining example of government, philanthropy and business coming together to respond to the immediate demands of our community and adapt to this evolving challenge. If you have the means to give, I urge you to support our nonprofits serving residents who need it most,” Kenney said.
Click here to donate to the fund.
