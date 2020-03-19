



CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – The Cape May County Zoo is going virtual to keep kids entertained and educated during the zoo’s shutdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. The zoo has launched the “Virtual Zoo School.”

The zoo says they will be posting a virtual lesson on a different species of animal every day of the week.

“This is where the audience meets the animals like they never had before,” the zoo said in a statement. “The public will get information on the animal’s adaptations, their conversation, some unique information about each individual animal, take home lessons, and unique activities for the children and adults. They will meet the Zoo’s animals, the educators, animal care staff, and will get to see behind the scenes.”

At the end of every lesson, there will be a challenge to do at home. The zoo says the challenges can be done by sharing photos or videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by using #cmczooschool.

“We are all practicing social distancing. But this is a way to connect despite everything that is going on in the world,” Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Zoo, said.

Videos will be posted at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday on the Cape May County Zoo’s Facebook page and on their website, here.