PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization have tested positive for the coronavirus. Sixers players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff were tested.
It’s not known if any players tested positive.
“Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other tests results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required,” the Sixers said in a statement.
The patients are currently in self-isolation and being closely monitored by medical professionals.
The Sixers say the tests were secured and processed privately.
The positive tests come after the Sixers played the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday
This comes after Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, who played against the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center last Wednesday, reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
Last week, a team official told CBS3 that Sixers’ players and staff were self-quarantining.
