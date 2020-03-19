



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey are soaring. Gov. Phil Murphy reported 318 new cases in the state on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 742. The governor also said nine people have now died from the virus.

“We expected this, these numbers are going to go up, they’re going to go up, in one person’s opinion, into the many thousands,” Murphy said. “We are doing everything we can to break the back to this curve.”

Earlier this week, Murphy ordered the closing of schools, gyms, theaters, amusement parks, indoors malls and casinos. Nonessential businesses are also closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily statewide, and the governor has urged people not to travel if they don’t have to.

“We’ve basically shut the state down,” Murphy said Thursday in a radio interview. “Stay home.”

Murphy also said he signed an order postponing a special elections across the state, including in Atlantic City, and New Jersey’s biggest city, Newark, has instituted an 8 p.m. curfew in response to the outbreak.

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.

The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-211.

