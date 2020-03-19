



WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey congressman is self-quarantining himself after coming in direct contact with a member of Congress who tested positive for the coronavirus. Democratic Rep. Andy Kim announced Thursday he will self-quarantine for two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“In the past few hours, I’ve received word that a Member of Congress, who I was in direct contact with, tested positive for COVID-19. The health of our community must be our top priority, so I’ve decided to self-quarantine, and I want to strongly encourage anyone in a similar situation to take the same action,” Kim said in a statement.

Kim added that he will continue working full-time with his staff while he is self-quarantining himself.

Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams have tested positive for the virus.

In New Jersey, nine people have died from the coronavirus in and there are 742 cases statewide.

“We expected this, these numbers are going to go up, they’re going to go up, in one person’s opinion, into the many thousands,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “We are doing everything we can to break the back to this curve.”

On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.

The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-211.

