



Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Philadelphia if you’re on a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1001 N. Second St. (Northern Liberties)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $2,115/month, this 812-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1001 N. Second St.

The apartment offers a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7715 McCallum St. (Chestnut Hill)

Next, there’s this three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome over at 7715 McCallum St. It’s listed for $2,120/month for its 1,540 square feet.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. The townhome also includes hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4136 Mitchell St. (Roxborough)

Next, check out this 1,018-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that’s located at 4136 Mitchell St. It’s listed for $2,125/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $100 cat deposit and a $250 dog deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

701 Sansom St. (Old City)

Located at 701 Sansom St., here’s a 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $2,130/month.

In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, central heating and hardwood flooring. The building has on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted. Look out for a $500 security deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

4601 Flat Rock Road (Manayunk)

Listed at $2,135/month, this 1,180-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4601 Flat Rock Road.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also includes a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper andApartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.