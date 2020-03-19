With appearances and concerts canceled, country music’s biggest stars are practicing social distancing and staying home while inviting fans to join them for a new kind of entertainment special. ACM Presents: Our Country will feature intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with top country artists, along with clips showing their favorite moments from the Academy of Country Music Awards‘ 55-year history. This new special will be broadcast Sunday, April 5th at 8:00 PM, ET/PT only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.

Artists will appear from their homes via video chat to share heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits for a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We are thrilled to announce ACM Presents: Our Country, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

ACM Pesents: Our Country will be broadcast during the time slot previously scheduled for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which were postponed, and will air on CBS in September, at a date, time and venue to be determined. Participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks. Check back here for more updates and be sure to tune in on April 5th for a night filled with country music’s brightest stars.