PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles will forever be immortalized in Philadelphia for leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2018. Even after his time in Philly came to an end last offseason, fans were generally happy for him because he was getting a starting shot in Jacksonville with the Jaguars.

Now, reports indicate that his time in Jacksonville is ending and Foles is headed back to the NFC, to a team he helped the Eagles beat just two seasons ago in the playoffs: the Chicago Bears.

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Bears’ coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in past and know him well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Just one year after agreeing to a four-year $88 million contract to become the Jaguars starter, Foles is on the move to Chicago in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The 31-year-old QB’s tenure in Jacksonville was off to a good start, going 5-for-8 for 75 yards and a touchdown, before a big hit left him with a broken collarbone forcing him out of the lineup.

After the injury, little known Gardner Minshew entered in relief and the ensuing “Minshew-Mania” did enough to convince the Jags that Foles was expendable.

In Chicago, Foles will compete with former first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky, who has drawn the ire of Bears fans for his inconsistent play. Foles does have familiarity with Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who was his co-offensive coordinator in Kansas City when Foles was a backup for Alex Smith in 2016.