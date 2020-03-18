PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jefferson Hospital is installing its first drive-thru coronavirus screening tent on Wednesday night. The site is being set up at 10th and Sansom Streets in Center City, EventQuip says.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
Penn Medicine has opened two drive-thru testing sites. One is in West Philadelphia and another will be in Radnor.
This comes as two mass testing sites are expected to open next week in Montgomery County and South Philadelphia, where sources say it will be located at the Citizens Bank Park parking lot.
There are currently 133 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, including 34 in Philadelphia and 42 in Montgomery County.
A 1-year-old boy in Montgomery County has been hospitalized with the virus.
