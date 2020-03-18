BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases surged in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that there are 162 new cases, bringing the state total to 427.
Murphy also revealed that two additional patients have died from COVID-19, as five people have now died from the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, health officials announced four additional presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Burlington County, bringing the county’s total to nine.
Officials say the patients are a 53-year-old man from Burlington Township; a 35-year-old woman from Delanco; a 20-year-old man from Evesham Township; and a 29-year-old woman from Florence.
They are currently tracing the patients’ contacts.
Murphy is updating the state's coronavirus cases at 2 p.m.
