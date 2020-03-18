PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn Medicine confirms several of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus. Penn did not give specifics on the number of staffers infected or which facilities they worked at.

However, Penn Medicine says they are working swiftly to contact all patients and staff the employees may have come in contact with.

A spokesperson sent a statement to CBS3 Wednesday night.

“Over the past day, Penn Medicine became aware of several healthcare providers who practice across our health system who have tested positive for COVID-19. As the prevalence of the virus continues in our region, all hospitals will be forced to deal with these issues. We are uniquely well-prepared to quickly take the steps necessary to ensure the safety and protection of patients and staff during this fast-moving and challenging time. We have worked to swiftly identify and contact both patients and staff who may have been exposed to these individuals while they were working, to provide instructions for precautionary measures and self-monitoring. These providers are in quarantine at home and are adhering to all precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”