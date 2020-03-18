BREAKING:Several Penn Medicine Employees Test Positive For COVID-19
By CBS3 Staff
coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are establishing a fund of $1 million to help workers impacted by the postponement of the MLB season. Team owner John Middleton says he wants employees to have peace of mind during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“During this period of uncertainty, the Phillies want to provide reassurance to our staff by making financial assistance available to those who have been impacted by the delay of the start of the 2020 regular season,” Middleton said. “Their contributions are a vital part of our fans’ experience at Citizens Bank Park, and we want them to have peace of mind as we navigate through this unprecedented time.”

There is no word on when the MLB season may begin.

