PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are establishing a fund of $1 million to help workers impacted by the postponement of the MLB season. Team owner John Middleton says he wants employees to have peace of mind during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“During this period of uncertainty, the Phillies want to provide reassurance to our staff by making financial assistance available to those who have been impacted by the delay of the start of the 2020 regular season,” Middleton said. “Their contributions are a vital part of our fans’ experience at Citizens Bank Park, and we want them to have peace of mind as we navigate through this unprecedented time.”
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
There is no word on when the MLB season may begin.
You must log in to post a comment.