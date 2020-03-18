



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plans for Philadelphia public schools to offer students virtual learning during the coronavirus outbreak have hit a snag. The district says it can’t offer the e-lessons until every student in the district has access to them.

“We are not prohibiting teachers from reaching out to their students, to students’ families, to provide activities or resources for those young people to engage in,” Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite said. “The one thing that we are prohibiting, however, is the requirement to log in, there’s a requirement to take attendance and there’s a requirement to distribute grades. If that’s not available to all children, we can’t make that available for some.”

Hite says the school district has to follow those rules put in place by the Pennsylvania and U.S. Departments of Education.

Gov. Tom Wolf has closed all schools in the state in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.