



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s new research on the coronavirus. More specifically, on how it might spread in the air or on certain surfaces and how it can strike children.

A second child with COVID-19 in Montgomery County was revealed on Wednesday along with the research on what the virus did to children in China, where the pandemic started.

One new study looked at how long the virus lingers.

The coronavirus can live for three days on some surfaces and in the air for about half an hour, according to new research published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Glenside Man With COVID-19 Says He Was Denied Test In Montgomery County, Had To Drive To Delaware To Get Tested

The biggest risk comes from close personal contact. That’s why social distancing is so important.

There has been conflicting information on the virus being airborne. The new research says some particles of the virus can travel through the air and stay suspended for about 30 minutes, but they appear to disperse quickly.

The risk for airborne exposure of the coronavirus is low. On surfaces, the research says COVID-19 lives longest on plastic and steel, surviving up to 72 hours.

On cardboard, it survives up to 24 hours, researchers say.

It’s unclear why the virus doesn’t last as long on cardboard, but it could be because it’s more fibrous and absorbent than hard surfaces.

‘You Got To Have The Chicken’: Coronavirus Pandemic Leads To Delaware County Restaurant Offering Deal On Hard-To-Find Poultry

Researchers say packages that arrive in the mail should have only low levels of the virus unless the delivery person has coughed or sneezed on it or has handled it with contaminated hands.

If people are concerned about the risk, they could wipe down packages with disinfectant wipes and wash their hands.

Another study — the largest study to date of children — says that kids can become seriously ill from coronavirus, though most develop mild or moderate symptoms.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

The study, published online in the Journal of Pediatrics, looked at more than 2,000 ill children across China.

About half of the children had mild symptoms, 39% became moderately sick, but nearly 5% developed a serious illness.

Doctors say the new research shows that children can be infected with COVID-19 at rates similar to adults, but it tends to be less severe with kids.