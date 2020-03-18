PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania has seen another surge of coronavirus cases in the state, as 37 new cases were announced on Wednesday. There are now 133 total COVID-19 cases in the state.
Montgomery County jumped to 42, while Delaware County climbed to 14. There are nine each in Bucks and Chester Counties.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
Dr. Thomas Farley said Tuesday that there are 18 coronavirus cases in Philadelphia.
All coronavirus patients statewide are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Two drive-thru testing sites are expected to open next week in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.
You must log in to post a comment.