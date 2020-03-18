



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials say to get more people screened, Pennsylvania will set up more testing spots that are expected to open next week. One of those testing sites will be by Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, according to a source.

Crews are working to get it up and running.

Philadelphia has 18 confirmed coronavirus cases, but that number is expected to increase as testing ramps up.

“We want doctors to test more people. Most of those tests will be negative and that will be OK,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “But we need to test many negatives in order to find the few positives that are out there in order to make sure that chain of infections stop.”

Several large tents are being set up by PA Task Force One at the Citizens Bank Park parking lot.

Sources confirm crews are setting up for a drive-thru coronavirus testing facility near Broad Street and Packer Avenue, and just steps from the subway. It’s unclear when the site will open.

Another testing site is expected to open in Montgomery County next week.

“We have requested and received approval for a drive-in testing site in Montgomery County,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Private medical centers are testing patients like at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Jefferson, but mass testing is desperately needed by hospitals that are being bombarded with patients.

“I need to save my personnel and my supplies and my tests for patients that end up in my emergency rooms and in my urgent care and in my inpatient beds,” Main Line Health President Jack Lynch said.

Philadelphia health officials will be giving an update this afternoon at 1 p.m. Watch live on CBSN Philly.