LAKEHURST, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have announced the first positive coronavirus case at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The base says a dependent of a service member tested positive and is currently in isolation at an off-base residence.
Officials are working to determine who the person has been in close contact with.
“Right now we have one confirmed case of COVID-19,” Col. Bridget Gigliotti, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst commander, said. “The safety of our service members, families and employees is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure everyone has the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”
New Jersey currently has 427 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. Five people have died.
