



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s no doubt that there’s a lot of anxious people out there because of the coronavirus pandemic. Contributing to some people’s anxiety is the concern that COVID-19 will stop people from signing up for an important registry that could save someone’s life.

“We’ve had to cancel over 150 live events, in-person drives so that could have been thousands of people joining the registry,” said Breanna Amborn, with National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match.