By CBS3 Staff
PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – A woman is searching for the owner of a lost West Point class ring. The woman says her kids found the ring on Monday at a park in Princeton, New Jersey.

Leah Boustan posted a photo of the ring on Twitter. She says the ring belongs to someone from the class of 1971.

It is also engraved “Patrick O’Neal USA” inside.

