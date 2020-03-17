Comments
PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – A woman is searching for the owner of a lost West Point class ring. The woman says her kids found the ring on Monday at a park in Princeton, New Jersey.
Leah Boustan posted a photo of the ring on Twitter. She says the ring belongs to someone from the class of 1971.
My kids found this West Point ring in the park in Princeton NJ yesterday. It has Patrick O’Neal USA engraved inside. Top says (class of) 1971. Help us find the owner! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8Z33A3XAex
— Leah Boustan (@leah_boustan) March 17, 2020
It is also engraved “Patrick O’Neal USA” inside.
