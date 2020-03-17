



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While the biggest news of the day for the Philadelphia Eagles was their announcement that they would be parting ways with safety Malcolm Jenkins, a pair of Jenkins’ teammates are reportedly also on their way out. Reports indicate that running back Jordan Howard and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill are taking their talents to South Beach, signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Howard, the 25-year-old back, received a two-year $10 million-plus deal from Miami.

Dolphins and former Eagles' RB Jordan Howard reached agreement on a two-year deal worth north of $10 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Howard entered the 2019 season as the starting running back for the Eagles before being overtaken by rookie Miles Sanders. Howard was effective in the 10 games he played for the Birds, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, but he missed six games due to a shoulder injury. During the time Howard was out of the lineup, Sanders blossomed into the dual-threat out of the backfield that the team had drafted him to be.

As for Grugier-Hill, he is headed to Miami as well, on a one-year deal to join Brian Flores’ defense.

Former #Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins, a NFL source said, confirming multiple reports. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 17, 2020

The move was expected after the 25-year-old linebacker posted a farewell to Philly fans on his Instagram account on Monday afternoon.

In four seasons with the Eagles, Grugier-Hill played mostly on special teams before becoming a part-time starter during the 2018 season. He was expected to be one of the team’s starters in 2019, but an injury forced him to miss time at the beginning of the year before re-entering the lineup in late September.