



(CBS Philly)- The Philadelphia Eagles have been mostly quiet so far in the NFL free agency market, inking only former Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave to a deal. Reports Tuesday indicate that the team is dipping its toe back into the market to re-sign one of its own free agents.

According to multiple media reports, the team has agreed to a one-year deal with corner Jalen Mills, though it looks like he’ll be playing a new position.

I'm told Jalen Mills intends to sign a one-year deal to return to the #Eagles and is moving to safety, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 17, 2020

#Eagles are re-signing Jalen Mills, as @JosinaAnderson said. He'll be a hybrid player – corner and safety. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2020

The 25-year-old Mills was the team’s 7th round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of LSU. Since then, he has worked his way up to becoming a starting corner, though injury issues have caused him to miss games in each of the last two seasons.

Mills started in nine games for the team in 2019 recording 41 tackles and one interception. He was limited to eight games in 2018 due to a foot injury, but had similar output in terms of tackles with 42.

A veteran of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s system, Mills was arguably the team’s most sure-tackling corner. He received a 56.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2019.

The reports of Mills moving to safety would seem to coincide with the team’s statement today that they would not be exercising the 2020 option on Malcolm Jenkins’ contract.