PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, has become a cultural phenomenon in the city since he was introduced in September of 2018. The orange character has provided all the usual mascot entertainment for fans from trolling other sports franchises to sticking up for his fellow mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, and everything in between.

On Tuesday, Gritty took to social media to share a re-assuring message with Flyers fans who are among many in the U.S. striving to find a sense of normalcy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mascot gave an update on how it is dealing with the postponement of the season and subsequent social distancing recommendations. Gritty says in the note that it is the picture of health and his house is “wrapped in toilet paper” to assure that the virus isn’t getting in. Gritty is currently is working its way through Season 3 of Lost despite not seeing Seasons 1 & 2, leaving him with a sense that he’s missing something.

But, after that preamble, Gritty’s note took a tone of sympathy for fellow fans who aren’t sure what to do in a time of social distancing.

“I’m lonely, so I’m sure you are too. We can be lonely together. Maybe being together in loneliness will make us….not lonely? I recognize that there’s a lot going on, and I rightfully assume my duty to be the orange light of hope in this COVID-19 covered world. After all, laughter is the best medicine. Next to medicine,” Gritty said in a tweet.

In an uncertain time, the Flyers mascot is doing what it can to give fans a laugh.