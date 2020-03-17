NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Newark are searching for a woman who tested positive for the coronavirus and then disappeared from the hospital. Officials say the woman tested positive for COVID-19 at the East Orange General Hospital over the weekend but she gave a false name and address.
The woman is being urged to contact health care providers because she is putting the community at risk.
“If you are that person, I’m urging you to immediately contact your health care provider. We are searching for you,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.
The Newark Police Department is assisting in identifying the woman.
As of Tuesday, there are 178 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Garden State.
Three patients in the state have died, including a man in his 90s who passed away in Bergen County.
