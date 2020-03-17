Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parking Authority is shutting down its offices but it’s not a free-for-all. The PPA says it will place a special emphasis on enforcing safety violations for the next two weeks.
It’s focusing on blatant violations that pose a threat to public order and safety, such as double-parking, loading zone violations and blocking entranceways or crosswalks.
They say it is essential that motorists park legally during this health crisis to not impede traffic flow or block emergency vehicle access.
