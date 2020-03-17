PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia confirms a guest at their hotel tested positive for COVID-19. The guest stayed from March 9 thru the 11.
“The guest is no longer in the hotel and is under the care of their local health professionals,” the hotel said in a statement. “We have informed the Philadelphia Department of Health and it is not requiring a quarantine at this time. The hotel has undergone extensive cleaning and sanitization beyond our already rigorous and stringent practices around food handling and the cleaning of guest rooms and public areas.”
The hotel says it notified all employees and guests who may have come in contact with the affected person.
The hotel remains open after undergoing extensive cleaning and sanitization process.
