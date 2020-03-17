PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Giant Foods is modifying its store hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Starting Thursday, all Giant grocery stores will only be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The company is also setting aside time for seniors to shop.
For the first hour each day — from 6 a.m. through 7 a.m. — the store will be open for shoppers who are 60 or older to help prevent them from getting sick.
“We are grateful for our team members who are working tirelessly around the clock to restock our store shelves and online fulfillment centers and continuing to serve our customers and communities during this unprecedented time,” said Giant Company President Nicholas Bertram. “While all of our stores remain open and operational, we do have some updates to share which will enable us to help get products on shelves sooner and continue serving customers while protecting the health and wellbeing of our team members.”
The company also said they are placing a limit of two on key items throughout the store, including paper goods and disinfectant products.
Dollar General made a similar announcement on Monday about adjusting their hours for older shoppers.
