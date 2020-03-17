BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) — A Cynwyd Elementary School teacher has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Lower Merion School District says that the fourth-grade teacher is not hospitalized and is recovering at home.
Montgomery County health officials are contacting students, parents/guardians and staff members with whom the teacher came in close contact. They will be asked to go into quarantine.
“During this time when schools are closed and social distancing is being practiced, children should not be gathering for playdates, parties, sleepovers or group outings,” the school district said in a letter to families.
Montgomery County has the most coronavirus cases in the state at 34.
