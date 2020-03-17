PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Archbishop Nelson Perez has announced the suspension of all public masses in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia amid the coronavirus outbreak. The mass suspension goes into effect Wednesday at 12 p.m.
This decision comes after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a state-wide shutdown, ordering all non-essential businesses to close. That order took effect at 12 a.m. Tuesday.
“As the Archbishop of Philadelphia, my first priority is to ensure the health and welfare of those entrusted to the pastoral and temporal care of our Church,” Archbishop Perez said. “So, in light of the developing Coronavirus pandemic, a decision has been made to suspend the public celebration of all Masses in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for the time being.”
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia will continue with baptisms, confessions, marriages and funerals but the number of people in attendance will be limited due to CDC guidelines.
You must log in to post a comment.