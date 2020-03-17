



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise, Airbnb has become the latest company to announce changes to its operations in an effort to stop the virus from spreading. The company announced Tuesday, that all Airbnb Experiences until at least April 3 have been paused.

That includes stays inside of Lucy the Elephant in Margate, New Jersey.

This decision was made with the health of the public and communities in mind, the company says.

“At their core, Airbnb Experiences are about human connection, which is why it’s become so hard to promote Experiences in a way that’s sensitive to both the needs of hosts and guests, as well as to the communities in which we live. We believe that taking this action in the short-term is doing our part to slow the spread of the disease, and in the long-term preserve Experiences as a safe way to connect with the world. We deeply appreciate the thousands of hosts around the world that have sought to provide cancellations to guests and who power Airbnb Experiences,” Airbnb said.

Anyone who is scheduled to participate in an Airbnb Experience on or before April 3 will receive a full refund.