PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More mobile coronavirus testing sites are coming online in Philadelphia. Jefferson Health has already opened some sites, including one at 10th and Chestnut Streets.
They are restricted to patients with a doctor’s prescription.
Starting Tuesday, Penn Medicine will be opening two drive-thru testing sites. One will be in West Philadelphia and another will be in Radnor.
Patients should contact their doctors before coming.
All nonessential businesses in Philadelphia are currently closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.
