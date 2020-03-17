PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials say there are now 104 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said, as testing expands to hospitals and private labs, the state is less able to track all cases back to the source.
“At this point, we can assume that there are people whose exposure we cannot trace back to a known source. However, we have not yet seen what is called sustained community spread,” Levine said. “However, we do expect that sustained community spread will happen in Pennsylvania, which makes the measures that Gov. [Tom] Wolf announced so essential.”
Levine reiterated that Pennsylvanians should stay calm, stay home and stay safe.
On Monday, Wolf ordered nonessential businesses to close amid the outbreak.
There are currently 18 coronavirus cases in Philadelphia.
