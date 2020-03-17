



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The government is working not only to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but also to contain the economic fallout. With so many people now out of work, efforts are underway to get financial help to workers who are facing hard times.

Stores are shuttered, businesses are closed and many workers throughout Pennsylvania are now finding themselves without a job.

“We understand shutting down for two weeks will hurt local business owners,” Delaware County Council Chair Brian Zidek said.

So local governments are taking action by offering financial assistance to those affected.

“Delaware County is working with our commerce director and other organizations and departments to request federal funding for our local businesses,” Zidek said.

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Labor and Industry on Tuesday announcing streamlined unemployment and workers’ compensation benefits for those who are affected by COVID-19.

“This is for the officers to make sure they’re coming to work and to make sure we’re taking care of and protecting the city and the community and it’s a way of giving them a little extra help,” Fraternal Order of Police Lodge Five President John McNesby said.

McNesby is talking about a pay bump for the men and women in blue during this coronavirus crisis.

Starting Monday night, all 6,500 officers, including commanders, will receive pay at 1.5 times their normal salary.

“They’re out doing their job and now they’re getting paid time-and-a-half. They’re going to do their job and do it well. We’re going to continue to police the city and the city will be safe and we’ll get the job done,” McNesby said.

“Do you know how much this will cost in overtime?” CBS3’s Greg Argos asked.

“No, but I’m sure I’ll find out about it at contract time,” said McNesby.

