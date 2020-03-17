DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, some students stepped back into their school Tuesday but they don’t know when they will return for class. For now, school will be at home.
Families across the Delaware Valley are learning in a new normal.
While schools are out for two weeks, it appears guidance at the national level suggests a hunker down and pause on life may be significantly longer.
“We definitely missed our activities, our sports, our events. They’ve missed schoolwork,” parent Kristin Elliott said.
The Elliott family swung by school in Havertown to pick up some things left behind before the sudden break was mandated last week by the Gov. Tom Wolf.
It’s day two and they admit they’re challenged with finding things to occupy the time.
The Haverford School District also distributed technology to families for virtual learning. Reviews and some lessons are expected to begin on Thursday.
