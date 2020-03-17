



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the spread of the coronavirus, there are growing concerns about hospital capacity and equipment shortages. People on the front lines are worried as hospitals around the Philadelphia region are seeing a surge of patients and a shortage of protective gear.

Officials say to get more people screened, the state will now set up more testing spots that are expected to open next week.

Similar to what was set up in New Rochelle, New York, Pennsylvania officials are expected to open two mass testing sites for COVID-19 — one in Montgomery County and the other in Philadelphia, possibly at the sports complex in South Philly.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

It’s desperately needed by hospitals that are being bombarded with patients. Many have resorted to drive-thru testing in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 inside already crowded hospitals.

“I need to save my personnel and my supplies and my tests for patients that end up in my emergency rooms and in my urgent care and in my inpatient beds,” said Jack Lynch, president of Main Line Health.

Lynch says they have 40 patients hospitalized at Lankenau, Bryn Mawr and Paoli with positive and presumed cases of COVID-19. They’re being cared for in specialized rooms to protect staff and other patients, but there are limited supplies of protective equipment, especially masks.

“So, we’re tying not to use the highest level on every single potential risk, to ensure that we have those masks available for the more serious, higher risk procedures and patients,” Lynch said.

Medical supplies are a big concern everywhere as more hospital workers are now testing positive. Whether they’re exposed inside the hospital or the community, it could result in staffing shortages.

“As more get sick and have exposure, we get sidelined and then who’s there to take care of the patients?” said Bonnie Castillo, executive director of National Nurses United.

Health officials are pleading with people to stay home to help contain the spread. Testing is still limited and only for people with symptoms of a fever, cough and intense fatigue and they have to have a doctor referral.