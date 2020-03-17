



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Rutgers University is canceling its graduation ceremonies at all campuses. The school says its final determination on whether or not commencements will be rescheduled will be made in the coming weeks.

Rutgers said the decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance recommending that events of more than 50 people be canceled or postponed.

“These are the right actions to take for the health of our community. But I know I speak for all faculty and staff when I say how deeply we will miss the vibrancy that students bring to our campuses each spring, and how incomplete this year will feel without our commencement ceremonies,” Rutgers University President Robert Barchi said. “To our seniors, I offer our community’s heartfelt appreciation for all you have contributed and my sincere regret that the global situation has required this unfortunate decision.”

Last week, Rutgers announced that all classes were canceled through the end of spring break due to coronavirus concerns and would then be held remotely at least Friday, April 3, for the university’s Camden, Newark and New Brunswick campuses.